COVID-19 Highlights: 671 new cases, 19 recoveries, two deaths recorded on Thursday

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.
As of today, 155,518 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 243,075 Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) have been carried out, wherein 5,746 PCR and 9,532 RDT tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.
At present, there are 116,215 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country while 6,640 persons are in isolation.
Four new persons have been added to the red-zone based on self-evaluated entries in the last 24 hours, taking those in the red-zone to 503.
671 new cases of the coronavirus infection were recorded on Thursday, taking the national tally to 7,848. Of the newly infected, 591 are males and 80 females. In total, 7,229 males and 619 females have been recorded to have contracted the disease, so far.
READ MORE: Nepal's Covid-19 tally soars to 7,848 as it sees 671-cases leap on a single day
In a sad turn of events, two more persons have succumbed to the coronavirus infection, the Ministry officially confirmed.
READ MORE: Two fatalities registered on Thursday, Nepal's Covid-19 death toll advances to 22
Nineteen persons earlier diagnosed with the contagion, admitted at various healthcare facilities, have been discharged following recovery, confirmed the Ministry. With these recent additions, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 1,186 which includes 1,072 males and 114 females.
As of today, the country has witnessed 7,848 cases of the coronavirus infection including 7,229 males and 619 females while 1,186 people have been discharged from hospitals. Meanwhile, twenty-two COVID-19 fatalities have been confirmed.
