Highlights: Highest single-day leap in cases; number crosses 200-mark

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on Covid-19 from across the country, and the government’s response to the health crisis.

As of today, 71,903 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 113,757 Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) have been carried out, where 2,310 PCR and 2,648 RDT tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.

At present, there are 133,975 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country while 1,569 persons are in isolation.

The government’s mobile application Hamro Swasthya and web portal covid19.mohp.gov.np have registered 465 entries in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of self-evaluated entries to 60,323.

Three new persons have been added to the red-zone list in the last 24 hours. Their contact tracing is being carried out by the concerned authorities.

226 new cases of the coronavirus infection including 213 males and 13 females were recorded on Saturday, taking the national tally to 1,798, indicating that the virus is far from contained.

A person earlier diagnosed with COVID-19, admitted at a healthcare facility has been discharged following recovery, confirmed MoHP. With this recent addition, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 221 which includes 173 males and 48 females.

The swab sample of two deceased persons — including a 6-year-old child and another individual who breathed his last at a private hospital facility in Kathmandu — had been taken for RT-PCR testing post their demise to determine whether or not they had contracted the COVID-19 infection, on Sunday.

The Ministry informed that PCR reports of both the aforementioned persons have come out negative, ascertaining that the persons did not succumb to the COVID-19 infection.

Speaking on behalf of the Ministry, Spokesperson Dr Bikash Devkota, informed that in the wake of increasing pressure on quarantine facilities due to incoming migrants from neighbouring India, the Ministry is planning to distinguish the infected persons into two categories based on those who show complications and those who do not, owing to the coronavirus infection.

After upgrading the existing quarantine facilities as per the prescribed standards directed by the Ministry, isolation facilities will be prepared to shift infected patients with no complications in their health status. However, those with complications posed by the respiratory infection will be admitted across healthcare facilities in the country.

Furthermore, Dr Devkota added that infected persons in sound health might have to remain in home quarantine, if the number of infected persons surpass the available isolation wards.

Note: The Ministry confirmed 13 additional cases of COVID-19 after reporting 1,798 total cases in the media briefing.

Therefore, as of today, the country has witnessed 1,811 cases of the coronavirus infection including 1,679 males and 132 females while 221 people have been discharged from hospitals. Meanwhile, eight COVID-19 fatalities have been confirmed.

