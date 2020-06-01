Highlights: Highest single-day leap in cases; number crosses 200-mark

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on Covid-19 from across the country, and the government’s response to the health crisis.
As of today, 71,903 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 113,757 Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) have been carried out, where 2,310 PCR and 2,648 RDT tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.
At present, there are 133,975 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country while 1,569 persons are in isolation.
The government’s mobile application Hamro Swasthya and web portal covid19.mohp.gov.np have registered 465 entries in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of self-evaluated entries to 60,323.
Three new persons have been added to the red-zone list in the last 24 hours. Their contact tracing is being carried out by the concerned authorities.
226 new cases of the coronavirus infection including 213 males and 13 females were recorded on Saturday, taking the national tally to 1,798, indicating that the virus is far from contained.
READ MORE: Nepal’s single day total crosses 200 for the first time, tally soars to 1,798
A person earlier diagnosed with COVID-19, admitted at a healthcare facility has been discharged following recovery, confirmed MoHP. With this recent addition, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 221 which includes 173 males and 48 females.
READ MORE: Nepal’s COVID-19 recovery tally climbs slowly yet steadily to 221
The swab sample of two deceased persons — including a 6-year-old child and another individual who breathed his last at a private hospital facility in Kathmandu — had been taken for RT-PCR testing post their demise to determine whether or not they had contracted the COVID-19 infection, on Sunday.
The Ministry informed that PCR reports of both the aforementioned persons have come out negative, ascertaining that the persons did not succumb to the COVID-19 infection.
READ MORE: 6-y-o dies in Dadeldhura soon after arrival, sample sent for Covid-19 testing
Speaking on behalf of the Ministry, Spokesperson Dr Bikash Devkota, informed that in the wake of increasing pressure on quarantine facilities due to incoming migrants from neighbouring India, the Ministry is planning to distinguish the infected persons into two categories based on those who show complications and those who do not, owing to the coronavirus infection.
After upgrading the existing quarantine facilities as per the prescribed standards directed by the Ministry, isolation facilities will be prepared to shift infected patients with no complications in their health status. However, those with complications posed by the respiratory infection will be admitted across healthcare facilities in the country.
Furthermore, Dr Devkota added that infected persons in sound health might have to remain in home quarantine, if the number of infected persons surpass the available isolation wards.
Note: The Ministry confirmed 13 additional cases of COVID-19 after reporting 1,798 total cases in the media briefing.
Therefore, as of today, the country has witnessed 1,811 cases of the coronavirus infection including 1,679 males and 132 females while 221 people have been discharged from hospitals. Meanwhile, eight COVID-19 fatalities have been confirmed.
VIDEO: Total COVID-19 count reaches 1,798 with 226 new cases today
KATHMANDU: Canadian singer and artist Grimes is planning to sell her soul. In an exhibit titled 'Selling Out', the singer has put artwork including prints, drawings, photographs and more, for sale. But fownews.com notes the most peculiar thing up for sale is a legal document Grimes has dra Read More...
LOS ANGELES: Pop diva Taylor Swift's tweet criticising US President Donald Trump has become her most-liked tweet ever. The singer had tweeted a heavy criticism of Trump for tweeting that protesters in Minnesota should be shot. Her May 29 tweet has become her most-liked tweet ever, hitting more Read More...
MUMBAI: Miss World 2017 Manushi Chillar says that Wonder Woman is not just a character, but also a state of mind. Chillar posted an artwork on Instagram shared by artist Swapnil Pawar which shows her in the Wonder Woman avatar. She captioned it as: "'I am the man who can'. 'Wonder Woman' has a Read More...
KATHMANDU: The second lineup of K-pop stars for KCON:TACT 2020 SUMMER was revealed on May 30, and by the looks of it, the online concert is going to a grand affair. Power girl groups MAMAMOO and EVERGLOW will be setting the stage on fire, while boy groups Stray Kids, VICTON, ONEUS, VERIVERY, Read More...
KATHMANDU: South Korea's most loved host Yoo Jae-suk has scouted Korean music-entertainment industry veterans Rain and Lee Hyo-ri to form a one-off K-pop team for a reality TV project. Rain (real name Jung Ji-hoon) has teamed up with Lee Hyo-ri, former member of '90s girl group FIN.K.L, and s Read More...
HONG KONG: A Chinese-made coronavirus vaccine could be ready for market as early as the end of this year, China's State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC) said in a social media post. In trials, more than 2,000 people have received vaccines developed by the Wuhan In Read More...
MOSCOW: Russian scientists plan to start clinical trials within two weeks on a vaccine to combat the novel coronavirus, the health minister was quoted as saying on Saturday as authorities approved the country's first anti-COVID-19 drug. Russia has the world's third-highest toll of coronavirus i Read More...