India responds, says Nepal’s move violates agreement to resolve issue through diplomatic efforts

KATHMANDU: India has responded to Nepal’s move of passing the constitution amendment bill to update the national coat of arms by incorporating Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani in Nepal’s map.

Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs of India, Anurag Shrivastav, in response to media queries has stated that Nepal’s claim on the aforementioned territories is in contradiction to historical facts and lacks substantial evidence.

We have already made our stance on the matter clear, he added. “The new map issued by Nepal annexing Indian territories will not be obliged by New Delhi.”

Both the nations had earlier agreed to resolve the outstanding issue where India lays claim on the disputed territories and Nepal blames its southern neighbour of encroachment.

The House of Representatives (HoR) of Nepal, in a historic move, unanimously passed the government’s Constitution (2nd Amendment) Bill, 2077, on Saturday.

This bill seeks to amend Schedule 3 of the constitution to update the national coat of arms by incorporating the disputed territories in Nepal’s map.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, following the passing of the bill, has claimed that the issue will be resolved between the countries through dialogue.

Nepali citizens seem elated on the governments firm move. Meanwhile, some also took to the streets to express support on the passing of the bill, even defying the lockdown in Kathmandu.

