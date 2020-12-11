KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.
Till date, 1,820,618 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out wherein 7,414 tests were performed in the last 24 hours.
At present, there are 519 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country. The number of active cases in Nepal is 12,148.
1,044 new cases of the coronavirus infection were registered today taking the national tally to 246,694.
As many as 1,271 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease have tested negative in the last 24 hours. With the recent addition, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 232,872.
Meanwhile, 11 more fatalities were confirmed by the Ministry today, with which the country’s COVID-19 death tally has now reached 1,674.
