Nepal COVID-19 Update: 1056 new cases, 1483 recoveries, 14 fatalities recorded today

THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.

Read Also: 496 new Covid-19 cases reported in Kathmandu valley on Wednesday

Till date, 1,805,972 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out wherein 6,286 tests were performed in the last 24 hours.

At present, there are 525 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country. The number of active cases in Nepal is 12,245.

1,056 new cases of the coronavirus infection were registered today taking the national tally to 244,433.

As many as 1,483 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease have tested negative in the last 24 hours. With the recent addition, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 230,537.

Meanwhile, 14 more fatalities were confirmed by the Ministry today, with which the country’s COVID-19 death tally has now reached 1,651.

As of today, the country has witnessed 244,433 cases of the coronavirus infection while 230,537 people have recovered from the disease. Meanwhile, 1,651 COVID-19 fatalities have been confirmed.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook