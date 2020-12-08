Nepal COVID-19 Update: 1382 new cases, 1621 recoveries, 23 fatalities recorded today

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.

Till date, 1,799,686 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out wherein 8,947 tests were performed in the last 24 hours.

At present, there are 523 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country. The number of active cases in Nepal is 12,686.

1,382 new cases of the coronavirus infection were registered today taking the national tally to 243,377.

As many as 1,621 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease have tested negative in the last 24 hours. With the recent addition, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 229,054.

Meanwhile, 23 more fatalities were confirmed by the Ministry today, with which the country’s COVID-19 death tally has now reached 1,637.

