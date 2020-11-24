Nepal COVID-19 Update: 1790 new cases, 2791 recoveries and 24 fatalities recorded on Tuesday

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.
Till date, 1,681,299 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out wherein 10,843 tests were performed in the last 24 hours.
At present, there are 627 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country. The number of active cases in Nepal is 17,859.
1,790 new cases of the coronavirus infection were registered today taking the national tally to 224,078.
As many as 2,791 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease have tested negative in the last 24 hours. With the recent addition, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 204,858.
Meanwhile, 24 more fatalities were confirmed by the Ministry today, with which the COVID-19 death tally has now reached 1,361.
