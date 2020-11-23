Nepal COVID-19 Update: 1980 new cases, 3043 recoveries, 16 fatalities recorded on Monday

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.
READ ALSO: Kathmandu valley reports 1,007 fresh Covid-19 cases on Monday
Till date, 1,670,456 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out wherein 10,381 tests were performed in the last 24 hours.
At present, there are 629 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country. The number of active cases in Nepal is 18,884.
1,980 new cases of the coronavirus infection were registered today taking the national tally to 222,288.
As many as 3,043 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease have tested negative in the last 24 hours. With the recent addition, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 202,067.
Meanwhile, 16 more fatalities were confirmed by the Ministry today, with which the COVID-19 death tally has now reached 1,337.
As of today, the country has witnessed 222,288 cases of the coronavirus infection while 202,067 people have recovered from the disease. Meanwhile, 1,337 COVID-19 fatalities have been confirmed.
KATHMANDU: The Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) is all set to import up to 250 megawatt of electricity from India to ensure smooth supply of electricity during the winter. The NEA had placed a request with the Government of India to procure electricity from December 1, 2020 to June next year. Read More...
MILAN: Cristiano Ronaldo's first-half double allowed Juventus to climb to second in the Serie A standings with a 2-0 win over Cagliari at Juventus Stadium on Saturday. After a relatively quiet international break for Ronaldo, with one goal in three games for Portugal, he scored in the 38th mi Read More...
NEW DELHI: An Indian state on Sunday asked police to investigate after a member of the country's ruling party objected to scenes in the Netflix series A Suitable Boy, in which a Hindu girl kisses a Muslim boy against the backdrop of a Hindu temple. The series is based on an English novel by one Read More...
We will not be part of any government during the tenure of this Parliament: Chief Secretary of NC Secretariat Krishna Prasad Paudel KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 22 Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s meeting with Nepali Congress President leader Sher Bahadur Deuba yesterday has been interpreted by media out Read More...
LIVERPOOL: Liverpool cruised to an impressive 3-0 win over Leicester City at Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday as they set a new club record of 64 straight unbeaten home league games. An own goal from Jonny Evans and headers from Diogo Jota, continuing his streak of scoring in hi Read More...
LEEDS: Ten-man Arsenal hung on for a 0-0 draw at Leeds United in the Premier League after their winger Nicolas Pepe was sent off in the 51st minute on Sunday. VAR officials spotted that Pepe had headbutted Ezgjan Alioski and referee Anthony Taylor took a quick look at the monitor befor Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 22 The government has sought clarification from four health centres — Star Hospital, Central Diagnostic Laboratory, Sooriya Health Care and HAMS Hospital — for not abiding by the government decision to keep record of coronavirus reports. The health centres have been ask Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 22 Kathmandu Metropolitan City started collecting swabs of persons from vulnerable groups for free PCR test today. The metropolis has deployed a mobile van for reaching out to helpless and incapacitated persons, and senior citizens to collect their swabs. KMC Mayor Bidhy Read More...