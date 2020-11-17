Nepal COVID-19 Update: 502 new cases, 2878 recoveries and 17 fatalities recorded on Tuesday

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.
Till date, 1,617,023 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out wherein 3,112 tests were performed in the last 24 hours.
At present, there are 1,003 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country. The number of active cases in Nepal is 30,986.
502 new cases of the coronavirus infection were registered today taking the national tally to 211,475.
As many as 2,878 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease have tested negative in the last 24 hours. With the recent addition, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 179,242.
Meanwhile, 17 more fatalities were confirmed by the Ministry today, with which the COVID-19 death tally has now reached 1,247.
