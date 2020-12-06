Nepal Covid Update: 1096 new cases, 1752 recoveries, 17 deaths on Sunday

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country.

Till date, 1,784,519 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out wherein 6,495 tests were performed in the last 24 hours.

At present, there are 536 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country. The number of active cases in Nepal is 13,582.

1,096 new cases of the coronavirus infection were registered today taking the national tally to 240,981.

As many as 1,752 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease have tested negative in the last 24 hours. With the recent addition, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 225,805.

Meanwhile, the Ministry confirmed 17 more fatalities today, with which the country’s COVID-19 death tally has now reached 1,594.

