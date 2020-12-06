Nepal Covid Update: 1096 new cases, 1752 recoveries, 17 deaths on Sunday

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country.
Till date, 1,784,519 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out wherein 6,495 tests were performed in the last 24 hours.
At present, there are 536 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country. The number of active cases in Nepal is 13,582.
1,096 new cases of the coronavirus infection were registered today taking the national tally to 240,981.
As many as 1,752 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease have tested negative in the last 24 hours. With the recent addition, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 225,805.
Meanwhile, the Ministry confirmed 17 more fatalities today, with which the country’s COVID-19 death tally has now reached 1,594.
As of today, the country has witnessed 240,981 cases of coronavirus infection while 225,805 people have recovered from the disease. Meanwhile, 1,594 COVID-19 fatalities have been confirmed.
Read Also: Coronavirus infections increase by 484 in Kathmandu Valley on Sunday
KATHMANDU: Political reports presented by the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) co-chairs Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahal will be submitted to the party's standing committee. NCP's secretariat meeting held today has scheduled the meeting of the party's standing committee Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and the government’s response to the health crisis. READ ALSO: 460 fresh Covid-19 cases reported in Kathmandu valley on Saturday Till date, 1,778, Read More...
MOSCOW: Thousands of doctors, teachers and others in high-risk groups have signed up for COVID-19 vaccinations in Moscow starting Saturday, a precursor to a sweeping Russia-wide immunization effort. The vaccinations come three days after President Vladimir Putin ordered the launch of a “lar Read More...
KATHMANDU: Namrata Shrestha has been declared the winner of Miss Nepal 2020. Shrestha, a teacher, was crowned Miss Nepal World 2020 in the grand finale of the event held in Kathmandu on Saturday. Outgoing Miss Nepal 2019 Anushka Shrestha crowned Namrata Shrestha as the new Miss Nepal. S Read More...
According to Oli neither his nor Dahal’s proposals were valid as both did not have each other’s consent KATHMANDU, DECEMBER 5 The Secretariat of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) failed to take a call on the 19- page proposal registered by party Co-chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal and another C Read More...
KATHMANDU, DECEMBER 5 The government issued the ‘Standard for Maintaining Austerity Measures in Public Expenditure’ with a view to revitalise the economy hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, increase expenditure for coronavirus infection prevention, control and treatment, and continue under-construc Read More...
MANCHESTER: Manchester City climbed into the Premier League top four after first-half goals from Raheem Sterling and Kevin de Bruyne secured a comfortable 2-0 home win over struggling Fulham on Saturday. It was the first time this season City notched successive league wins as they al Read More...
LONDON: Chelsea moved to the top of the Premier League as they came from behind to beat Leeds United 3-1 at home on Saturday, set on their way by a fifth goal in four days from striker Olivier Giroud. The 34-year-old Frenchman marked his first league start of the season - a reward for hi Read More...