Nepal Covid Update: 1343 new cases, 2111 recoveries, 13 deaths on Thursday

KATHMANDU: Ministry of Health and Population of Nepal, in its regular update, shared the latest data related to coronavirus pandemic in our country.

Till date, 1,763,919 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out wherein 9,289 tests were performed in the last 24 hours.

At present, there are 576 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country. The number of active cases in Nepal is 15,766.

1,343 new cases of the coronavirus infection were registered today taking the national tally to 237,589.

As many as 2,111 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease have tested negative in the last 24 hours. With the recent addition, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 220,272.

Meanwhile, 13 more fatalities were confirmed by the Ministry today, with which the country’s COVID-19 death tally has now reached 1,551.

